The Court of Justice of the European Union on Friday ordered Poland to partially suspend its controversial judicial reforms, whose critics say jeopardize the independence of the country's courts.

The European Commission brought a case against the Polish government to the European Union's top court after it deemed the ruling hardline Law and Justice Party (PiS) executive's reforms, which included reducing the retirement age for judges on the Supreme Court as well as politicizing the process of appointing replacements, imperiled the bloc's democratic values.