US President Donald J. Trump speaks to reporters during a press conference after his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island, Singapore, Jun 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

The European Union's top diplomat on Tuesday hailed a historic summit between the United States president and the North Korean leader in Singapore as a crucial step towards a diplomatic solution to deescalating tensions on the Korean peninsula.

Federica Mogherini, the EU's high representative for foreign affairs, said the meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un demonstrated that diplomacy paved the way forward to peace in the region.