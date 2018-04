European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini speaks to the media as she arrives for the Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg, Apr. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND

The European Union's foreign policy chief on Monday advocated for a relaunch of the United Nations-led efforts to find a political solution to the brutal civil war in Syria.

Arriving at a council of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg, Federica Mogherini said diplomats would prepare the groundwork in a bid to revive stalling UN peace talks on Syria.