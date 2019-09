The high representative for foreign affairs and security policy of the European Union, Federica Mogherini, speaks at a conference before students at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) in Mexico City, Mexico, Sept. 11, 2019. EFE-EPA/JOSE MENDEZ

The European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs visited Mexico on Wednesday to boost a trade agreement between the North American country and the bloc after negotiations had been stalled for more than a year.

"The purpose of my visit here in these days is exactly to try and give a push for the finalization of these negotiations," Federica Mogherini said during a conference held at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM). EFE-EPA