The head of the European Council was on Monday interrogated by a Polish parliamentary commission investigating a large financial scam that saw thousands cheated out of their savings during his time as prime minister between 2009-2012.
Donald Tusk was called to the investigation by the Polish parliament, which is looking into the collapse of Amber Gold, a financial institution which operated a pyramid scheme that convinced investors to pump gold into the bank by promising a 10-14 percent markup on their investment within a year, well above the average inflation rate of 4 percent.