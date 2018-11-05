Polish former PM and current European Council President Donald Tusk (L) testifies before investigative commission on the Amber Gold Ponzi scheme, in Polish Sejm, Warsaw, Poland, Nov. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAWEL SUPERNAK POLAND OUT

The head of the European Council was on Monday interrogated by a Polish parliamentary commission investigating a large financial scam that saw thousands cheated out of their savings during his time as prime minister between 2009-2012.

Donald Tusk was called to the investigation by the Polish parliament, which is looking into the collapse of Amber Gold, a financial institution which operated a pyramid scheme that convinced investors to pump gold into the bank by promising a 10-14 percent markup on their investment within a year, well above the average inflation rate of 4 percent.