efe-epaBrussels

The president of the European Council on Thursday said he was confident the United Kingdom would be granted an extension on the Brexit transition period should the British government request it.

Donald Tusk gave a press conference in Brussels following a European Council summit during which UK Prime Minister Theresa May told reporters her team was analyzing an EU proposal to extend the Brexit implementation period by several months to ensure negotiators enough time to reach a deal on maintaining a soft Irish border.