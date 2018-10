The Taoiseach of Ireland (Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar (R) is welcomed by European Union Council President Donald Tusk (L) ahead of a meeting in Brussels, Belgium, Oct.4, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The European Council's president on Thursday described the United Kingdom government's hardening rhetoric on Brexit as unrealistic and denounced the British foreign minister's decision to compare the European Union to the Soviet bloc as insulting.

Donald Tusk reacted to Jeremy Hunt's inflammatory remarks, delivered at a party earlier this week, during a Brussels press conference with the head of the Irish government, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.