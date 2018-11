The European Council president on Friday said the bloc would not renegotiate Brexit with the United Kingdom's government and that if British lawmakers rejected the prime minister's deal they would be faced with a choice between no deal or no Brexit.

Donald Tusk broached the topic with reporters in Buenos Aires as world leaders gathered for a G20 meeting while members of Parliament in the UK geared up to cast a final vote on Prime Minister Theresa May's deal on Dec. 11.