Judging from the United Kingdom's plan to withdraw from the European Union's single market and the customs union in its Brexit process, the only model for a future relationship will be a free trade agreement model, albeit one that represents a reduction in economic ties, the president of the European Council said Wednesday.

Donald Tusk said the EU would seek close ties with the UK after Brexit, including a zero-tariff trade model, uninterrupted cooperation in the ambit of security and foreign affairs and continued joint participation in research, education and culture but leveled a stark warning that London would not be free to pick and chose the perks on offer to integrated member states, as it was not in Brussels' interest.