A general view over the construction site of the Kerch Strait Bridge near Taman, Krasnodar region, Russia, July 31, 2016. The 19-kilometres-long road-rail bridge project is aimed to connect the Crimea peninsula with the Russian mainland by December 2018. EFE-EPA (FILE) /MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Russian President Vladimir Putin (front R) meets with workers during an opening ceremony of the road section of the Krymsky (Crimean) Bridge over the Kerch Strait, Crimea, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE) /ALEXEI DRUZHININ / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

A car drives on the Krymsky (Crimean) Bridge over the Kerch Strait May 15, 2018, prior to its opening ceremony. The 19-kilometers-long road-and-rail bridge connects the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Russia from Ukraine in March 2014, with the Taman Peninsula of the Russian mainland. EPA-EFE (FILE) /ALEXANDER NEMENOV / POOL

The Council of the European Union on Tuesday published a statement informing it had added six entities involved in the construction of the Kerch Bridge connecting the Crimean Peninsula with Russia to its sanctions list of persons and entities threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence of Ukraine.

The measures consist of an asset freeze, meaning all assets in the EU belonging to these entities are frozen and that EU persons and entities cannot provide funds to them.