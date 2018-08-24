People hold a banner of Amnesty International as they attend a demonstration in the port of Catania, Italy, where the coast guard ship Diciotti is moored, Aug 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ORIETTA SCARDINO

The European Commission struck back at Italy on Friday saying the country's threats to pull its European Union funding because of the current government's opposition to the bloc's migrant policy did not work and would not lead to any kind of solution.

Italy's populist Deputy Prime Minister Luigi di Maio on Thursday threatened to halt its EU contributions unless other member states agree to take in a group of 150 migrants who have been held on a coastguard ship and refused permission to disembark at a port in Sicily for four days.