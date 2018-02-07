European Chief Negotiator for the United Kingdom Exiting the European Union, Michel Barnier (L) arrives to a meeting in 10 Downing Street with Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davies (R) in London, Britain, Feb. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

The European Union has proposed it should retain the power to punitively limit the United Kingdom's access to membership benefits should any disputes arise during the Brexit transition period, according to a document published Wednesday.

The European Commission's proposed its transition period guidelines in a draft document, which suggested that the UK remain bound to EU decision making and the Court of Justice of the European Union until secession was completed on Dec. 31, 2020, meaning London would be unable to strike its own bilateral deals with third parties until that date.