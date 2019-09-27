efe-epaBy Rosa Jimenez Brussels

The European Union looks to Asia as a whole and not only to China to create transport, energy, telecommunications and cultural connections that are more sustainable and underpin the multilateral order, as demonstrated this Friday at the first international connectivity forum of the European Commission.

“One of the keys to success in connectivity is that it benefits everyone and develops common standards,” EC president Jean-Claude Juncker said during the forum, which was the first dedicated to Asia.