A handout photo made available by the Bulgarian Government press office Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (C) arriving at Varna Airport for the summit meeting between the leaders of the European Union (EU) and Turkey at the Evksinograd Residence in the town of Varna, Bulgaria, Mar. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/BULGARIAN GOVERNMENT PRESS OFFICE HANDOUT

European Council President Donald Tusk gives a short statement about the coordinated expulsion of Russian diplomats, during the summit meeting between the leaders of the European Union and Turkey at Evksinograd Residence in the town of Varna, Bulgaria on Mar. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

European Union and Turkish leaders are holding what is expected to be a tense summit Monday, as friction over the Turkish president's human rights record squashes any remaining hopes of the country's accession to the EU, and Western powers express concern over fresh military intervention by Ankara in the Syrian conflict, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

In the run-up to the bilateral summit in the Black Sea resort of Varna, EU and Turkish officials traded rebukes, highlighting the poor state of relations between Europe and a country that nonetheless remains a key geopolitical partner in migration, terrorism and the Middle East.