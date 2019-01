A staff member sticks an European Union sign in a vehicle during presentation of the European Union Elections Observation Mission in San Salvador, El Salvador, 06 January 2019. EFE-EPA/ Miguel Lemus

Members of the European Union Elections Observation Mission attend the presentation of the group in San Salvador, El Salvador, 06 January 2019. EFE-EPA/ Miguel Lemus

European Union election observers depart on Jan. 5, 2019, after the presentation in San Salvador of their "long-term" mission to monitor activities surrounding the Feb. 3 presidential election in El Salvador. EFE-EPA/ Miguel Lemus

The European Union's Election Observation Mission (EUEOM) on Sunday deployed in 14 of El Salvador's provinces 28 "long-term" monitors to supervise and evaluate the presidential elections scheduled for Feb. 3.

The deputy chief observer for the EUEOM, Alexander Gray, told reporters that Salvadoran authorities and civil society have reiterated that the European entity constitutes an "important and constructive contribution" to the electoral process.