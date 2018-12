Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves her residence in Downing Street to attend Prime Minsters Questions at the parliament in London, Britain, Dec. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Michel Barnier, the European Chief Negotiator of the Task Force for the Preparation and Conduct of the Negotiations with the United Kingdom under Article 50 attends the weekly college meeting of the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, Dec. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The European Commission on Wednesday published a set of measures that would limit where possible the negative effects on Europe of the United Kingdom leaving the European Union without an exit deal.

The EC put the wheels in motion for a detailed contingency action plan to deal with the potentially catastrophic effects a no deal Brexit could have on the bloc's economy and urged member states to implement the measures as a matter of urgency.