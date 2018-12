The ambassador of the European Union in Peru, Diego Mellado (C); the ambassador and president of Transparencia, Allan Wagner (2L); Diego Garcia Sayan (L), of the Andean Commision of Jurists; the president of Proetica, Jose Ugaz (2R) and the director of the Insitute of Press and Society, Augusto Alvarez Rodrich (R), signed an agreement here Monday with a consortium of civic groups to promote actions to equip journalists and citizens to battle corruption and promote public integrity. Lima, Peru, Dec 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Ernesto Arias

The ambassador of the European Union in Peru, Diego Mellado (C); the ambassador and president of Transparencia, Allan Wagner (L) and the the president of Proetica, Jose Ugaz (R) signed an agreement here Monday with a consortium of civic groups to promote actions to equip journalists and citizens to battle corruption and promote public integrity. Lima, Peru, Dec 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Ernesto Arias

The ambassador of the European Union in Peru, Diego Mellado (C); the ambassador and president of Transparencia, Allan Wagner (L) and the the president of Proetica, Jose Ugaz (R) signed an agreement here Monday with a consortium of civic groups to promote actions to equip journalists and citizens to battle corruption and promote public integrity. Lima, Peru, Dec 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Ernesto Arias

The ambassador of the European Union in Peru signed an agreement here Monday with a consortium of civic groups to promote actions to equip journalists and citizens to battle corruption and promote public integrity.

Diego Mellado told EFE that it is "a project of about 400,000 euros ($450,000)" for which the EU will provide 360,000 euros, while the rest is to come from the four Peruvian organizations: Transparencia, Proetica, IPYS and the Andean Commision of Jurists.