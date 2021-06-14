Senior European Union officials on Monday approved the regulations for a digital immunity certificate set to facilitate free movement around the bloc amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
EU signs regulations on digital Covid-19 certificate
Prime Minister of Portugal Antonio Costa (L), the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen (C), and the President of the European Parliament David Sassoli (R) during the signing ceremony of the Regulation that creates the covid-19 European Union (EU) Digital Certificate, at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, 14 June 2021. EFE/EPA/TONY DA SILVA
Prime Minister of Portugal Antonio Costa (2-L), the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen (2-R), and the President of the European Parliament David Sassoli (3-R) after the signing ceremony of the Regulation that creates the covid-19 European Union (EU) Digital Certificate, at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, 14 June 2021. EFE/EPA/TONY DA SILVA
