The European Union (EU) and the Spanish embassy in Colombia signed an agreement here Wednesday to fund a 8.2-million euro project ($9.2 million) to develop agricultural initiatives in the southern province of Nariño as part of the peace process in the Andean nation.
The project, which is expected to be launched in September, will provide funding to communities in the municipalities of Tumaco, Ipiales and Pasto to produce cacao, coconuts and milk, as well as to develop aquaculture and horticultural activities.