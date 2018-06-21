The mayor of Ipiales, Ricardo Romero (L), shakes the hand of the Spanish ambassador in Colombia, Pablo Gomez de Olea, in Bogota, Colombia, June 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Spanish ambassador in Colombia, Pablo Gomez de Olea (R), delivers a speech alongside the European Union's ambassador in Colombia, Patricia Llombart (L), and the director of Colombia's Presidential Cooperation Agency, Sergio Londoño, in Bogota, Colombia, June 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

The European Union (EU) and the Spanish embassy in Colombia signed an agreement here Wednesday to fund a 8.2-million euro project ($9.2 million) to develop agricultural initiatives in the southern province of Nariño as part of the peace process in the Andean nation.

The project, which is expected to be launched in September, will provide funding to communities in the municipalities of Tumaco, Ipiales and Pasto to produce cacao, coconuts and milk, as well as to develop aquaculture and horticultural activities.