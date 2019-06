President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker prior to the round table of a Special European Council meeting in Brussels, Belgium, 30 June 2019. EFE/EPA/GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / POOL

The European Council, responsible for selecting the main officials of the European Union, on Sunday began its summit in Brussels after a delay of three-and-a-half hours due to earlier consultations among the participants regarding which politicians will hold which posts.

In play is the presidency of the European Commission, Council and Parliament, as well as the post of Community foreign minister and the president of the European Central Bank.