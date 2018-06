Photograph showing (from left) Peruvian Foreign Minister Nestor Popolizio, European Parliament member Jose Ignacio Salafranca and Euro-America Foundation Vice President Angel Durandez, during the 3rd Peru-European Union Forum in Lima, Peru, June 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

Photograph showing (from left) Peruvian Foreign Minister Nestor Popolizio during the 3rd Peru-European Union Forum in Lima, Peru, June 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

Photograph showing (from left) European Parliament member Jose Ignacio Salafranca and Peruvian Foreign Minister Nestor Popolizio during the 3rd Peru-European Union Forum, in Lima, Peru, June 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

The European Union supports a kind of economic development in Peru that reduces social inequality and shares the values of reconciliation, peace and democracy with the Andean nation, European Parliament member Jose Ignacio Salafranca said here Thursday.

Salafranca - who is a Euro-America Foundation trustee - gave the opening speech at the 3rd Peru-European Union Forum in Lima, an event organized by the foundation.