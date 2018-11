Hans-Olaf Henkel from the European Conservatives and Reformists Group reads the 'Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung' newspaper at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Nov. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/PATRICK SEEGER

The European Union on Wednesday is to update its member states on the draft Brexit deal struck with the United Kingdom on Brexit.

Margaritis Schinas, the chief spokesperson for the European Commission, briefed the press in Brussels after news emerged that Brussels and London had arrived at a crucial arrangement on how to maintain a soft Irish border post-Brexit, the last stumbling block in the negotiations.