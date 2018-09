Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks at the Mandela Peace Summit during the 73rd session of the General Assembly of the United Nations at United Nations Headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 24 September 2018. The General Debate of the 73rd session begins on 25 September 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks at the Mandela Peace Summit during the 73rd session of the General Assembly of the United Nations at United Nations Headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 24 September 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Iranian Minister for Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif (L) greets United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres before the start of their meeting at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 24 April 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

The European Union will create a special entity to facilitate business with Iran and thus avoid the sanctions imposed by the United States after its exit from the nuclear agreement with Tehran, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security said Monday in New York.

Federica Mogherini announced this after a meeting between Iran and the five powers that continue to support the pact, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom and Germany.