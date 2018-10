Asuncion, Oct 22 (EFE).- The European Union will provide 1.96 million euros ($2.3 million) to finance four Paraguayan civil society projects aimed at achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through citizen participation. EPA-EFE/Andrés Cristaldo

The EU ambassador to Paraguay, Paolo Berizzi, said here Monday that the EU funding aims to involve civil society in reaching the SDGs.