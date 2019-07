EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini (L) during a meeting with Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Chingiz Aydarbekov (R) in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, July 6, 2019. EFE-EPA/IGOR KOVALENKO

The EU announced on Sunday a 72 million euros investment program in the areas of environment, energy, gender equality and education across six countries in Central Asia.

The announcement was made by Vice-President of the EU Commission, Federica Mogherini, at a ministerial meeting in Bishkek, capital of Kyrgyzstan.