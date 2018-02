German Agriculture Minister Christian Schmidt (L), Minister of Agriculture and the Environment of Slovenia Dejan Zidan (C) and Petre Daea, Romanian Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development during the European Agriculture and Fisheries Ministers Council at the European Council, in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Fishing boats with flags od Spain and Morocco are moored at the harbor of Barbate, Cadiz, Andalusia, southern Spain, Dec. 15, 2011. EPA-EFE FILE/ROMAN RIOS

European Union ministers for fisheries on Monday agreed to open talks with Morocco so as to update a bilateral fishing agreement.

EU sources told EFE that the goal of the negotiations would be to promote sustainable and responsible fishing, as well as make sure international guidelines are upheld and that the deal would be of mutual benefit to both parties.