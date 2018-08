A descendant of a Hungarian noble family Bela Hatvani adjusts a pocket watch backward one hour in a museum displaying his family's clock collection in Kunszallas, some 120 km southeast of Budapest, Hungary, Oct. 28, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/Sandor Ujvari

The European Union on Friday backed scrapping daylight savings, which sees clocks moved forward an hour in spring and set back an hour in fall, a spokesperson for the head of the bloc's Commission said.

Jean-Claude Juncker's spokesperson Mina Andreeva shared a statement on Twitter confirming the European Commission would propose legislation to abolish biannual time adjustments.