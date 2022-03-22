Brussels (Belgium), 21/03/2022.- European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell (L) and European Commissioner in charge of internal market Thierry Breton (R) chat at the start of a jumbo Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) and defense ministers' meeting at the EU headquarters, in Brussels, Belgium, 21 March 2022. EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

European Union foreign ministers on Monday agreed to spend another 500 million euros ($454 million) on weaponry to send to Ukraine so that it can defend against Russia's ongoing invasion, and they decided to continue exploring new sanctions against Moscow that could affect oil and coal exploration in Russia.

Josep Borrell, the EU's high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, announced at a press conference after the ministers' meeting a "political agreement" to use another 500 million euros from the European Peace Facility for Ukraine, a decision that will be formalized later.