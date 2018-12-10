The United Kingdom can unilaterally cancel its withdrawal from the European Union, the European Court of Justice has ruled on Monday just ahead of a crucial vote in the country's lower chamber of Parliament, where lawmakers are to decide whether they want to back the Brexit plan presented by the prime minister.

The ruling from the EU's top court that the UK would not need to consult member states should it choose to revoke Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, the mechanism that officially notified Brussels of the UK's intention to withdraw from the bloc and initiated a two-year negotiation period, is likely to give fresh impulse to calls for a second Brexit referendum a day before Theresa May, a conservative, submits her draft deal to the House of Commons.