Archive image of European Union Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini (R) delivering a speech during a debate at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, June 7, 2016. EFE- EPA (FILE)/MATHIEU CUGNOT

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy on Tuesday underscored at the European Parliament in Strasbourg EU's strong support of the nuclear agreement with Iran at the lack of a better alternative.

The nuclear deal or 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) agreement was signed in Vienna by Iran, and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council _ China, France, Russia, UK, US plus Germany _ and the EU.