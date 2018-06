Myanmar Vice President Myint Swe speaks during the opening ceremony of the Myanmar - European Union (EU) Economic Forum in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Jun 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/HEIN HTET

Ambassador of the European Union to Myanmar Kristian Schmidt speaks during the opening ceremony of the Myanmar - European Union (EU) Economic Forum in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Jun 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/HEIN HTET

The European Union ambassador to Myanmar on Wednesday warned the southeast Asian country that receiving aid from the bloc was conditional on the protection of human and social rights.

Kristian Schmidt was addressing the opening of the Myanmar-EU Economic Forum in the capital city Naypyidaw, which was also attended by Myanmar's vice president, U Myint Swe.