Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (C) and Federica Mogherini (L), High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the Commission, during their meeting in Ankara, Turkey, Nov. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE HANDOUT/TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER PRESS OFFICE

The European Union's foreign policy chief and the EU's neighborhood policy commissioner met with the Turkish foreign minister in Ankara on Thursday to resume stalled talks concerning Turkey's accession to the EU.

EU Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini, EU Neighborhood Policy Commissioner Johannes Hahn and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu were expected to discuss regional issues regarding the situation in Syria, Iraq and Iran.