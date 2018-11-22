European Union and United Kingdom negotiators agreed on an outline of future UK-EU ties, taking Britain a step closer to an orderly departure from the bloc with a document British Prime Minister Theresa May hopes to use to rally domestic support for her Brexit deal, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Thursday.

The draft, which leaves open a range of future economic arrangements, comes about a week after the EU and UK reached a so-called withdrawal agreement, a legally binding document that spells out critical terms for Britain's planned exit from the bloc next March.