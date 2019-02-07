A top European Union official on Thursday said he would be willing to clarify points in the joint non-legally binding political declaration on the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the bloc but seemed to dash any hopes the British prime minister had as she traveled to Brussels in search of concessions on the Irish border safeguard as laid out in the legally-binding withdrawal agreement, which is to remain firmly shut.

European Commission President, Jean-Claude Juncker, met with Theresa May in the Belgian capital, the EU's institutional heart, to discuss how to end the Brexit impasse resulting from UK lawmakers' rejection of the current withdrawal deal agreed by both parties, which largely centered on opposition to the so-called Irish backstop, a safety net policy to protect the open border in Ireland should future talks between the UK and the EU fall apart.