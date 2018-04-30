The Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar addresses an All-Island Civic Dialogue on Brexit in the Dundalk Institute of Technology, Dundalk, Ireland, Apr. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAUL McERLANE

The European Union's chief negotiator for Brexit on Monday warned that talks were at risk of collapse unless the United Kingdom came up with a rapid solution to the Irish border issue.

Michel Barnier was joined by Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar for a talk in Dundalk, a town in the Republic of Ireland located a stone's throw from the border with Northern Ireland, a territory of the United Kingdom at the heart of a heated debate over how to maintain a frictionless and tariff-free frontier after Brexit