The European Union's chief negotiator for Brexit on Monday warned that talks were at risk of collapse unless the United Kingdom came up with a rapid solution to the Irish border issue.
Michel Barnier was joined by Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar for a talk in Dundalk, a town in the Republic of Ireland located a stone's throw from the border with Northern Ireland, a territory of the United Kingdom at the heart of a heated debate over how to maintain a frictionless and tariff-free frontier after Brexit