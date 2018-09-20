President of European Council Donald Tusk (L) and the President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker (R) during a press conference at an Informal Summit of Heads of State or Government in Salzburg, Sept. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREAS SCHAAD

The United Kingdom prime minister's proposals on a post-Brexit economic framework with the European Union will not work as they risk undermining the bloc's single market, the president of the European Council said Thursday as an informal summit came to a close in the Austrian city of Salzburg.

Donald Tusk's comments came as a fresh bruising for Theresa May's so-called Chequers plan, which the conservative leader has steadfastly stood by as the only approach to follow on the Brexit negotiations despite calls from hardline backbenchers in her own ranks who would rather exit the bloc without a deal at all.