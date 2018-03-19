The chief Brexit negotiator for the European Union announced Monday that Brussels and London had reached a deal for a 21-month transition period after the United Kingdom officially leaves the EU in Mar. 2019, though the complicated question of the Irish border has again been pushed back.

The deal, which was announced after a round of talks between Michel Barnier and his British counterpart David Davis in Brussels, outlined a transition period that would last until Dec. 2020 and a guarantee on EU nationals in the UK and British nationals in the bloc.