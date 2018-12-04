An Avaaz activist wearing a mask depicting Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg holds a banner reading 'Tax me' at the start of an EU Finance Ministers Meeting in front of the EC in Brussels, Belgium, Dec. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

European Union finance ministers were unable to reach an agreement on digital services tax reforms that would target the revenues raised by tech giants like Google and Facebook after various member states opposed the proposed directive.

The European Commission had submitted a proposal to impose a 3 percent digital services tax on any registered profits for tech businesses with annual worldwide revenues that exceed 750 million euros ($855 million) or annual revenues within the EU that surpass 50 million euros.