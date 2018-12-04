efe-epaBrussels

European Union finance ministers were unable to reach an agreement on digital services tax reforms that would target the revenues raised by tech giants like Google and Facebook after various member states opposed the proposed directive.

The European Commission had submitted a proposal to impose a 3 percent digital services tax on any registered profits for tech businesses with annual worldwide revenues that exceed 750 million euros ($855 million) or annual revenues within the EU that surpass 50 million euros.