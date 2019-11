A person types on a Toshiba hybrid device - a combined laptop and tablet computer - with the 'Windows 8' operating system on it during the second media day ahead of the opening of the International Radio Exhibition (IFA) in Berlin, Germany, 30 August 2012. EPA-EFE/FILE/RAINER JENSEN

A person holds an Apple Macbook Air computer during the voting session in the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, 14 September 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/PATRICK SEEGER

A person sits in front of a computer screen in Moers, Germany, 4 January 2019.EPA-EFE-EFE/FILE/SASCHA STEINBACH

The European Union's disinformation agency has uncovered a propaganda network of 265 false media outlets in 65 countries aimed at favoring the geopolitical interests of India and linked to international right-wing parties.

Disinfo Lab, a Brussels-based NGO, discovered the network via the EP Today scandal, a fake website that posed as a legitimate publication of the European Parliament.