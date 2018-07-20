The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator on Friday hammered home the need for the United Kingdom and the bloc to find a solution to the thorny issue of how to maintain the soft border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland before a withdrawal agreement could be struck.
Michel Barnier said keeping a fluid border between the Irish Republic, an EU member state, and Northern Ireland, a UK territory located on the island of Ireland, was one of several outstanding points that required closure before progression could be made.