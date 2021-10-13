The European Commission on Wednesday presented its plan to deal with rising gas prices, as Russian president Vladimir Putin denied his country is using energy as a political weapon against Europe.
EU unveils energy ‘toolbox’ as Putin denies manipulating gas prices
Brussels (Belgium), 13/10/2021.- European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson gives a press conference on Energy price crisis following the college meeting of the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, 13 October 2021. Commission adopted a Communication on Energy Prices, to tackle the exceptional rise in global energy prices to Europe's people and businesses. (Bélgica, Bruselas) EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET
Moscow (Russian Federation), 13/10/2021.- Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a plenary session during the REW 2021 Russian Energy Week international forum at the Manege Central Exhibition Hall in Moscow, Russia, 13 October 2021. The forum takes place from 13 to 14 October. (Rusia, Moscú) EFE/EPA/MIKHAIL METZEL / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN / POOL / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT
