The European Commission on Wednesday presented a set of guidelines advising member states on how to gradually reopen internal European Union borders that have been closed for several weeks as part of measures to stem the coronavirus outbreak.
EU unveils plan to reopen borders, kick-start tourism ahead of summer
An empty beach at Island Mali Losinj, Croatia, 11 May 2020. EFE/EPA/DOMINIK BAT
An empty beach at Island Mali Losinj, Croatia, 11 May 2020. EFE/EPA/DOMINIK BAT
Locals enjoy nature at the empty harbour of Island Mali Losinj, Croatia, 11 May 2020. great financial loss this year. EFE/EPA/DOMINIK BAT
Tourists on snow covered Kasprowy Wierch mountain in the Tatra Mountains, Zakopane, Poland, 09 May 2020. EFE/EPA/GRZEGORZ MOMOT POLAND OUT
