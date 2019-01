Myanmar's Chief of Police, Lieutenant General Aung Win Oo (C), talks with family members of slain police officers at a border guard police station in Buthidaung Township, northern Rakhine State, western Myanmar, Jan. 07, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/HEIN HTET

A Myanmar border guard police officer talks to journalist about the several attacks at the Goke Pi police outpost, in Buthidaung Township, northern Rakhine State, western Myanmar, Jan. 07, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/HEIN HTET

Rakhine ethnic women and children, who fled from conflict areas, are seen at War Myat Hall village's temporary camp in Ponnagyun Township, northern Rakhine State, western Myanmar, Jan. 06, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/HEIN HTET

The European Union on Thursday condemned an escalation in violence in Myanmar's restive Rakhine state that has led to the displacement of around 4,500 people.

The EU delegation to Myanmar in a statement urged a halt in clashes between the Myanmar army and the Arakan Army, an armed group that seeks more autonomy for western Rakhine state's Buddhist-majority population, and called for dialogue to resolve the conflict, which has escalated since December.