The director-general for International Cooperation and Development for the European Union, Stefano Manservisi, speaks after the signing of several bilateral accords at the first EU-Cuban dialogue on sustainable development in Havana, Cuba, on April 16, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Ernesto Mastrascusa

the director-general for International Cooperation and Development for the European Union, Stefano Manservisi (c), participates in the first EU-Cuban dialogue on sustainable development in Havana, Cuba, on April 16, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Ernesto Mastrascusa

The director general of Multilateral Affairs and International Law at the Cuba Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Rodolfo Reyes (r), speaks with the director-general for International Cooperation and Development for the European Union, Stefano Manservisi (l), prior to the first EU-Cuban dialogue on sustainable development in Havana, Cuba, on April 16, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Ernesto Mastrascusa

European Union authorities on Tuesday committed themselves to protecting the interests of businessmen from the bloc in Cuba and urged them to "counterattack" if they are sued by US companies when, later this week, the Donald Trump administration authorizes actions to recover property nationalized by the Havana regime.

"We have a rule that allows European companies to counterattack prospective (legal) initiatives by US companies," said the general director of the European Commission's Directorate-General for International Cooperation and Development, Stefano Manservisi, at a press conference in Havana.