European Union authorities on Tuesday committed themselves to protecting the interests of businessmen from the bloc in Cuba and urged them to "counterattack" if they are sued by US companies when, later this week, the Donald Trump administration authorizes actions to recover property nationalized by the Havana regime.
"We have a rule that allows European companies to counterattack prospective (legal) initiatives by US companies," said the general director of the European Commission's Directorate-General for International Cooperation and Development, Stefano Manservisi, at a press conference in Havana.