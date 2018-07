Federica Mogherini, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, leaves after a ministerial meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), at the Palais Coburg, in Vienna, Austria, Jul. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

A photojournalist wears the T-Shirt with the words reading 'Free Wa Lone Kyaw Soe Oo' and 'Journalism is not a crime' as he waits outside the court during detained Reuter's journalists trial at the court in Yangon, Myanmar, Jul. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Detained Reuter's journalist Wa Lone (3-L) and Kyaw Soe Oo (3-R) is accompanied by police as they leave after a trial at the court in Yangon, Myanmar, Jul. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

The European Union Monday urged Myanmar to release two Reuters reporters charged with breaching a colonial-era law and illegally obtaining state secrets while covering the Rohingya humanitarian crisis.

In a statement, European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, called for the immediate release of reporters Wa Lone, 32, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 28.