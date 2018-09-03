The European Union on Monday urged Myanmar to review the sentences of the two journalists from the Reuters news agency, who were jailed for seven years earlier in the day, and urged the country's authorities to release them immediately and unconditionally.

In a statement, the spokesperson of the European External Action Service said that the Myanmar court's decision to sentence Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo for allegedly breaching the Official Secrets Act while investigating atrocities against the minority Rohingyas, "undermines the freedom of the media, the public's right to information and the development of the rule of law in Myanmar."