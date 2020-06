European High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell speaks during a video press conference on the 10th EU-China Strategic Dialogue, at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, 09 June 2020. EFE/EPA/KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / POOL

European High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell during a video press conference on the 10th EU-China Strategic Dialogue, at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, 09 June 2020. EFE/EPA/KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / POOL

The European Union on Tuesday urged China to make ground in the negotiations towards a deal on investment and market access while also highlighting disagreements with Beijing’s bid to apply a security law on its special-status territory of Hong Kong.

The EU’s head of foreign affairs Josep Borrell held a three hour video meeting with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi.