Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (C), EU Council President Donald Tusk (L) and EC President Jean-Claude Juncker (R) at the 12th Asem, Asia-Europe Meeting in Brussels, Belgium, Oct. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/BEN STANSALL / POOL

The European Union and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam on Friday signed a voluntary partnership timber agreement in a bid to curb the trade of illegal wood.

The deal was signed on the sidelines of the 12th Summit of the Asia Europe Meeting (ASEM12) and would ensure that timber imports from the Asian country were sourced legally.