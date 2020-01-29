(FILE) A man with a placard with former Prime Minister David Cameron and slogan 'Brexit All his Fault' attends the 'Put it to the People' march in London, Britain, 23 March 2019. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

(FILE) President of the European Comission Jean-Claude Juncker (L) and President of the European Council, Donald Tusk leave after a press conference at the end of a European Council summit in Brussels, Belgium, 18 October 2019. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

British members of the European Parliamentary Labour Party (EPLP) pose ahead of their last plenary session of the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, 29 January 2020. EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

Assistants of European Parliamentary Labour Party (EPLP) members of the parliament cry during a Socialists and Democrats (S&D) group meeting ahead of their last plenary session of the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, 29 January 2020. EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen gives a speech during a plenary session on BREXIT vote of the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, 29 January 2020. EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

A general view showing commuters crossing London Bridge into the City of London financial district of Central London, Britain, 27 January 2020. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

A general view of the Bank of England (L) in the City of London financial district of Central London, Britain, 27 January 2020. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

(FILE) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches members of the Chinese community performing dances during celebrations for Chinese New Year, at No. 10 Downing Street, London, Britain, 24 January 2020. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

(FILE) Nigel Farage from the Brexit Party laughs after his speech at a debate at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, 18 December 2019. EPA-EFE/PATRICK SEEGER