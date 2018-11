Chinese tourists wave Italian and Chinese flags in front of the Coliseum in Rome, Sep. 10, 2004. EPA-EFE FILE/DI MEO

A photograph made available on Apr. 30, 2017 showing Chinese tourists taking selfie pictures at the train station on the Kleine Scheidegg, Switzerland, Apr. 29, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER KLAUNZER

The European Union wants Chinese tourists stay longer and see lesser known places in the region, the EU Ambassador to China said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters in Beijing, Nicolas Chapuis provided details of the closing ceremony of the upcoming EU-China Tourism Year that will be held on Saturday in the northern Chinese city of Xi'an.